Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Monday broke down while remembering his family in the State Assembly. Shinde said that while he was working as a Shiv Sena Corporator in Thane, he lost 2 of his children & thought everything is over. "I was broken but Anand Dighe Sahab convinced me to continue in politics," he said.

