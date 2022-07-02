Ahead of the Presidential Elections 2022, Telangana CM KCR on Saturday said that the opposition is lucky to have selected a good leader (Yashwant Sinha) for the Presidential post. He urged all Parliamentarians to compare both candidates & elect Sinha Ji. "We need to bring in a qualitative change in Indian politics," he said.

Check tweet:

We're lucky to have selected a good leader (Yashwant Sinha) for Presidential post. We've welcomed him warmly in Hyderabad...I appeal to all Parliamentarians to compare both candidates& elect Sinha Ji... we need to bring in a qualitative change in Indian politics: Telangana CM KCR pic.twitter.com/2p0ZhJMKwp — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

