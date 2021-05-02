Three-member Trinamool Congress delegation is currently meeting Chief Electoral Officer at EC Office in Kolkata seeking a recount of votes in Nandigram and other issues. In Nandigram, Bharatiya Janata Party's Suvendu Adhikari defeated Mamata Banerjee by a close margin.

Three-member Trinamool Congress delegation is meeting Chief Electoral Officer at EC Office in Kolkata seeking a recount of votes in Nandigram and other issues — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)