The West Bengal Budget 2025 will be presented in the Assembly on February 12. The state's Finance Minister is Chandrima Bhattacharya. Governor C.V. Ananda Bose will deliver the inaugural address on February 10, marking a return to tradition after a one-year gap. Chandrima Bhattacharya is a Trinamool Congress leader and currently serves as the Minister of State for Finance (Independent Charge), Health and Family Welfare, Land and Land Reforms, and Refugee Rehabilitation in the West Bengal government. She first became a minister in January 2012, during the first cabinet reshuffle after Mamata Banerjee became the Chief Minister. West Bengal Budget 2025: Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya To Present Budget on February 12, TMC Govt Reportedly Invites Governor Ananda Bose for Inaugural Address.

When Will WB Budget Be Presented in Assembly? Who Is State Finance Minister?

