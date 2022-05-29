Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead at a village in Mansa on Sunday, a day after the Bhagwant Mann government controversially withdrew his security cover. Two others were left injured as well. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead. Reacting to the shocking murder of Sidhu Moosewala in broad daylight a day after his security was withdrawn, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said nobody involved in the attack “will be spared". The opposition meanwhile tore into the Bhagwant Mann government for removing the singer’s security cover a day before his death.

Check Reactions:

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Tweeted:

Amit Malviya:

Rahul Gandhi:

Capt.Amarinder Singh:

Manjinder Singh Sirsa:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)