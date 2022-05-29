Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead at a village in Mansa on Sunday, a day after the Bhagwant Mann government controversially withdrew his security cover. Two others were left injured as well. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead. Reacting to the shocking murder of Sidhu Moosewala in broad daylight a day after his security was withdrawn, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said nobody involved in the attack “will be spared". The opposition meanwhile tore into the Bhagwant Mann government for removing the singer’s security cover a day before his death.

Check Reactions:

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Tweeted:

I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 29, 2022

Amit Malviya:

Punjab is up in flames! Is popular singer Sidhu Moosewala’s cold blooded murder the change AAP promised? Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chaddha, who run Punjab by proxy, must be held accountable for this murder. Did they not know of the threat before withdrawing his security? — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 29, 2022

Rahul Gandhi:

Deeply shocked and saddened by the murder of promising Congress leader and talented artist, Sidhu Moosewala. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans from across the world. https://t.co/j1uXBfPLlS — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 29, 2022

Capt.Amarinder Singh:

Brutal murder of Sidhu Moosewala is shocking. My profound condolences to the bereaved family. Law and order has completely collapsed in Punjab. Criminals have no fear of law. @AAPPunjab government has miserably failed. Nobody is safe in Punjab! — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 29, 2022

Manjinder Singh Sirsa:

We have been warning Punjab Govt to pay attention to Punjab’s situation. I demand an FIR against Bhagwant Mann for negligence of his Chief Ministerial duties which has cost the life of #sidhumoosewala. Bhagwant Mann along with @ArvindKejriwal should be booked u/s 302 @ANI https://t.co/lZJ4CWoqZ3 pic.twitter.com/35YaBCUeUL — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 29, 2022

