No clash in Galwan or any other area, says Indian Army

Indian Army has trashed the report of the clash between PLA and Indian Army at eastern Ladakh in a statement. This report was published on 14 July 2021 in The Business Standard, titled “China India Clash Again with PLA back in Eastern Ladakh". The Army statement says: — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) July 14, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)