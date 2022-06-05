In a tragic incident, a bus carrying 28 pilgrims from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarkashi district on Sunday, June 6, 2022. Rescue operations are underway. Bodies of 6 people recovered while 6 injured have been sent to the hospital. Police & SDRF on the spot, said DGP Ashok Kumar.

