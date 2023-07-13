Bipasha Basu has shared an inspiring post on social media which will instantly make you hit the gym. The Raaz actor took to her Instagram handle to share a fitness workout video. The Bollywood actor is seen in an all-black athleisure paired with black sneakers and accesorised with black shades. Bipasha is seen doing an upside-down workout routine. "What a struggle it is … nevertheless we have to train hard and achieve our goals !! [sic]," the Bollywood actor wrote in the caption of the Instagram reel. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover Celebrate Daughter Devi's 8-Month Birthday, Actress Shares Cute Family Photo On Insta.

Check Bipasha Basu's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

