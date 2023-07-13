Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover is now 8 months old. The Bollywood actress took to her Instagram handle to share a cute family photo on the occasion. Bipasha is seen in a printed white dress paired with stylish hoop earrings, while Karan Singh Grover is seen in a black t-shirt paired with a neon cap. Their daughter Devi is seen in a white dress accessorised with a cute headband. "Celebrating our baby girl’s 8th month birthday [sic]," Bipasha Basu wrote in the caption of the beautiful Instagram post. Bipasha Basu Serves Major Beach Fashion Goals in Printed Blue Kaftan Dress (View Reel).

Check Bipasha Basu's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)