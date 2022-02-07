Cristiano Ronaldo received a very special present on his birthday and it was a Cadillac Escalade, gifted to him by none other than his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. The Portugal star was elated to have received the car as a present and was seen hugging and thanking Georgina. He later arrived at Manchester United training in his new car.

Watch Video of Georgina Gifting Ronaldo the Cadillac Escalade:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

See Some Pictures of the Car:

Will your Ghanaian girlfriend do same? 🧐🧐 Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gifted him an eight-seater £150,000 Cadillac Escalade for his 37th birthday. CR7 arrives in today’s training in his new baby 🚙 pic.twitter.com/zaFHhb41Ru — Fancy Di Maria (@FancyDiMaria_) February 7, 2022

Georgina Rodríguez Gifted Cristiano Ronaldo - A Brand New Cadillac Escalade worth £150K+ on His Birthday 😍🙌🏻 Cristiano Ronaldo arrived for Manchester United Training at Carrington this morning in his new car. 😍 COUPLE GOALS! ❤️🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/hIEsKBrpFo — AZR (@AzrOrganization) February 7, 2022

📸 Cristiano Ronaldo bin show up at Carrington this morning for hin new Cadillac Escalade. Na Georgina Rodríguez buy am for him. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uhaVGSVrbg — Man United in Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) February 7, 2022

