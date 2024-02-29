Get ready to celebrate because Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have shared some incredibly exciting news on Leap Day! Deepika took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy in the sweetest way possible, tagging her husband, Ranveer Singh, in the adorable post. The couple is overjoyed to welcome their bundle of joy, and the baby Singh is expected to make his or her debut in September 2024. It's an extra-special leap-year surprise that's warming hearts everywhere. Let the countdown to baby Singh begin! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Announce Pregnancy With Cute Post on Insta; Baby To Arrive in September 2024!.

View Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Pregnancy Announcement Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

