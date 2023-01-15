Miss Dominican Republic Universe 2022 Andreína Martínez is the final contestant to make to the Top 5 of the 71st Miss Universe competition. The other four are - Miss Curacao Universe 2022 Tya Jané Ramey, Miss Puerto Rico Universe 2022 Ashley Carino, Miss USA Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel and Miss Venezuela Universe 2022 Amanda Dudamel.

Miss Dominican Republic Andreína Martínez Makes to Miss Universe 2022 Top 5

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC takes the final spot in the TOP 5! #MISSUNIVERSE The 71st MISS UNIVERSE Competition is airing LIVE in the U.S. on @TheRokuChannel! pic.twitter.com/WZRzsIp1eS — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 15, 2023

