Urfi Javed shot to fame for her stint in Bigg Boss OTT. But the actress also knows how to grab eyeballs on social media as well, courtesy her risqué outfits. Urfi has often been spotted by the paparazzi at the airport or outside plush restaurants in bold outfits. Be it an outfit with multi-cutouts, plunging neckline or thigh-high slit, she really doesn’t worry about her bold avatar. Last time Urfi was trolled for copying Kendall Jenner’s look, the multi-cutout outfit. This time she has copied American model Bella Hadid’s sheer bodysuit style and even posted pictures on Instagram and captioned it as ‘Not caring much ……’ There were some who noticed it and mentioned in the comment section, ‘cheap bella hadid’.

Urfi Javed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urfi (@urf7i)

Bella Hadid

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

