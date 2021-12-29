Bigg Boss OTT fame, Urfi Javed who's known for her not-so-wow yet bold looks, surprised us this time by stunning in a saree. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a series of clicks that sees her in a lime yellow floral six-yard which she paired with a sleeveless blouse with plunging neckline. Further, we also loved the addition of a choker as an accessory. Finally, after those ill-fitted and cobweb looks, Urfi's saree style is all hearts.

Urfi Javed in Saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)