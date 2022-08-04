Actress Alaya F is currently holidaying in Maldives and updating her fans with hot updates from her vacay. Now, she has dropped some of her pictures in a sky colored bikini and it's too hot and beautiful to be missed. Alaya F can be seen flaunting her perfect body in the clicks. She captioned the post as, "My eyes are shut in every photo because I keep forgetting to carry sunglasses." Alaya F Flaunts Her Toned Body in Bikini as She Vacays in Maldives (Watch Video).

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)