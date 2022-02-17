Alia Bhatt has been mesmerising one and all with her stylish looks straight from Berlin, where she has gone to attend the premiere of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Now, at the 72nd Berlinale International Film Festival's red carpet, the actress went all white with regards to her fashion, as she picked an ivory white saree with sequin detailing by Rimple and Harpreet. Check out the pics here.

Alia Bhatt at Berlin Film Festival:

