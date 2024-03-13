Bollywood star Alia Bhatt was spotted today (March 13) in Mumbai, looking effortlessly stylish in a comfortable outfit. The actress opted for a breezy, sleeveless blush pink top, which she paired with relaxed-fit blue denim jeans. True to her signature style, Bhatt embraced a more natural look. She completed the ensemble with simple hoop earrings and minimal makeup, letting her radiant smile take centre stage. The paparazzi captured her confidently posing, and she looked lovely in this comfy yet chic ensemble. Yodha Actress Raashii Khanna's Instagram Pics That You Must Check Out.

Alia Bhatt Nails Casual Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)