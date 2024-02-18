Alia Bhatt has once again proved that she is the epitome of elegance. The actress, who is the executive producer of the series Poacher, attended the premiere in London. Alia graced the event timeless elegance in a stunning black saree paired with delicate pearl jewels. The simplicity of the black saree accentuated her natural beauty, while the pearl accessories added a touch of refinement to her ensemble. Alia completed her look with minimal makeup, opting for a subtle yet striking touch of bold lipstick that complemented her ensemble flawlessly. Her classic hairdo, elegantly tied into a neat low bun, added a touch of sophistication to her overall appearance. Poacher Trailer: Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew and Dibyendu Bhattacharya Team Up To Expose the Largest Ivory Poaching Ring (Watch Video).

Alia Bhatt At Poacher London Premiere

Alia Bhatt looking stunning today at the #Poacher series premiere in London, England. 📸: https://t.co/Bs3voVqNXR pic.twitter.com/ycZCgV5roT — Alia Bhatt Brasil (@AliaBhattBrasil) February 17, 2024

Classic

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@aliaabhatt)

Serving Pure Glam

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@aliaabhatt)

