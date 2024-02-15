Poacher is the upcoming Amazon Original series featuring Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in lead roles. The trailer showcases how the trio comes together to expose the largest ivory poaching ring. The three-minute-long video clip offers a glimpse into the investigation surrounding the brutal crimes occurring in forests. Poacher is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 23. Poacher: Alia Bhatt Joins Prime Video Series As Executive Producer; Actress Calls It An 'Honour' to Be Part of Roshan Mathew-Nimishan Sajayan's Show.

Watch The Trailer Of Poacher Below:

