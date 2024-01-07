Alia Bhatt is savouring the triumph of her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s blockbuster movie Animal. A grand celebration unfolded in honour of the film's monumental success, drawing fans to marvel at their beloved stars gathered in one spot. Alia, sharing captivating snapshots showcasing her resplendent party ensemble on social media, effortlessly radiated sophistication in her own unique style. Opting for a striking blue bodycon satin dress with a halter neck, the outfit elegantly embraced her silhouette, impeccably paired with shimmering silver high heels. Her trademark subtle makeup only accentuated her natural beauty, while a casually elegant loose ponytail completed the ensemble with grace. Animal Success Party: Ranbir Kapoor Attends The Event with Wife Alia Bhatt, Mom Neetu Kapoor and Mahesh Bhatt (Watch Video).

Alia Slays In Blue Bodycon Midi Dress:

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia and Ranbir:

