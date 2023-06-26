Aly Goni has shared a handsome picture of him on social media. The Bigg Boss fame actor took to his Instagram handle to share a stunning photo of him from his Italy vacay. Aly is seen in a printed white shirt paired with white trousers. The actor accessorised the look with brown shades. "Capri I love u see u soon again for sure [sic]," Aly Goni captioned the stylish Instagram post. The actor looks absolutely dapper in his latest photo. Blame Aly Goni For Raising the Temperature With His Hot Monochrome Photos! View TV Actor's Instagram Post.

Check Aly Goni's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓐𝓵𝔂 𝓖𝓸𝓷𝓲 (@alygoni)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)