Amala Paul has set the internet ablaze with her stunning appearance in chic black attire for the promotions of the upcoming film, Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life. The mom-to-be shared two photos on Instagram, exuding elegance and grace. Dressed in a strappy outfit and complementing it with a bindi and classic jewels, the pregnant actress effortlessly turned heads with her fashionable look. Her maternity style has garnered admiration from fans and followers alike. Amala Paul Attends Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life Music Launch! See Actress’ New Pics Flaunting Baby Bump in Traditional Attire.

Pregnant Amala Paul For Aadujeevitham Promotions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amala Paul (@amalapaul)

