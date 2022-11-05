Ameesha Patel, aged 46, clearly does not shy away from flaunting her bold avatar on social media. The actress often drops pictures of bikini-clad looks on Instagram and the latest one is too hot to handle. Ameesha can be seen soaking in the sun as she poses in black embellished bikini. Her look with minimum jewels and chic makeup is on point. Ameesha Patel Is a Gorgeous Bikini Babe as She Soaks Sun in the Sunny Weather of Bahrain (Watch Video).

The Beauty

‘Me Time’

Straight From Delhi

