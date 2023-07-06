Amruta Subhash has dropped some glamorous photos of her on social media. The Lust Stories 2 actor took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her in a silver outfit. The Bollywood actor looks stunning in the sleeveless silver satin dress with matching heels. "So happy for the love pouring in! In the meantime look at my team doing magic with my looks [sic]," Amruta captioned the stylish Instagram post. She accesorised the look with minimal green emerald jewellery. "This lady is a wonderful artist! [sic]," a fan commented on Amruta's stylish post. Amruta Subhash Spells Chic in Stunning Sleeveless Blue Attire, 'Lust Stories 2' Actor Shares Gorgeous Pics on Social Media.

Check Amruta Subhash's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amruta Subhash (@amrutasubhash)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)