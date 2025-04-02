Radhika Ambani recently showcased an exquisite fashion statement, wearing a unique ensemble that perfectly combined modern elegance with historical flair. She donned an archival corset and scarf by the legendary British designer Vivienne Westwood, taken from Westwood's iconic 1990 Autumn/Winter Portrait Collection. The corset, a true representation of Westwood’s rebellious yet sophisticated style, was paired with a custom chanderi sari, blending traditional Indian craftsmanship with a contemporary twist. The sari, crafted from luxurious chanderi fabric, featured intricate weaving patterns and delicate embroidery that highlighted the artistry of Indian textile traditions. Together, the look created a striking fusion of Western avant-garde fashion and Eastern elegance, highlighting Radhika Ambani’s impeccable taste and ability to effortlessly merge various cultural influences into a cohesive and fashionable narrative. Radhika Merchant Captivates in Traditional Ensembles for Her Best Friend’s Wedding, Re-wears Lehenga From Isha Ambani’s Nuptial Ceremony (View Pictures).

Radhika Merchant In Vivienne Westwood's 1990 Autumn/Winter Portrait Collection

