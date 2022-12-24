Ananya Panday is serving hotness in her latest Instagram post. Well, as the Liger star dropped a few sexy pics on IG that see her posing sensuously in a black sheer bodysuit. FYI, her full-sleeved outfit came with a cut-out pattern at the neckline. Not to miss, her messy mane and minimal makeup. Ananya Panday's Baggy Pantsuit Screams Gen Z Glamour and We Love It! (View Pics).

Ananya Panday in Bodysuit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)