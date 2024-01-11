Ananya Panday turned heads, showcasing impeccable style in a tangerine and white printed mini dress while stepping out in town. The actress, captured on camera, exuded confidence and posed happily for paparazzi. Sporting a ponytail, she opted for a subtle nude makeup look, emphasising her chic yet effortless appearance. The video of her stylish outing has created a buzz, with fans lauding her fashion choices and poise in the vibrant ensemble. Ananya Panday Shares New Year Memories From Her London Vacation, Actress Says ‘It Was Time for Reboot’ (View Pics).

See Ananya Panday as She Gets Spotted In Town:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

