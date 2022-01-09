Ananya Panday is sure one of the most loved star kids we have in the industry right now. Besides acting, the girl is also a fashion force to reckon with and often treats fans with stunning pics of hers on social media, and Sunday (January 9) was no different. As she took to Instagram and share a series of clicks from her beach time that sees her in a printed orangy co-ord set paired with a bikini. We also like her accessories. She looks fab!

Ananya Panday Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)