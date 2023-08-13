Ananya Pandey is always ahead in the fashion game with her cute and stylish choices. As she promoted her new movie, “Dream Girl 2”, Ananya is serving some fresh looks that are sending her fans to the moon. In her recent Instagram post, the actress can be seen wearing a white crop top highlighting her perfect neckline. She paired the top with casual denim jeans and topped the ensemble with an oversized checkered blazer. She paired the outfit with a pair of white pointy heels. Ananya Pandey chose wavy hair tucked inside the blazer to match the casual yet classy outfit. Ananya Panday Is A Beauty In These ‘Sneaky Selfies’ That She Took During Look Tests (View Pics).

See Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

