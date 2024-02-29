At a recent awards show, Bigg Boss 17 stars Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra turned heads with their glamorous looks. Both actresses won awards at the event, but it was their stunning attire that truly stole the spotlight. For the night, Mannara Chopra opted for a red sequined dress with a plunging neckline, whereas Ankita Lokhande chose a shimmery black mini dress with curly hairdo. Sexy and how! Both actresses posed together for photographers at the event. Surbhi Jyoti Is a Sight To Behold in a Flattering White Cut-Out Dress (Watch Video).

Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra Hug Each Other:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

