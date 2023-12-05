Anne Hathaway exuded modern-day princess vibes on the British Fashion Awards 2023 red carpet, donning a 37-year-old ivory white Valentino dress. The vintage floor-length ensemble perfectly complemented Anne, who radiated charm from the dress's exquisite embellishments. Opting for simplicity, she let her royal outfit speak volumes, maintaining her jet-black hair naturally and showcasing understated glam makeup with beige-pink lipstick. Styled by celebrity stylist Erin Walsh, the Hollywood icon elevated her look with an exquisite neckpiece, adding a touch of glamour to the ensemble. Anne's gorgeous pictures below capture the essence of her regal presence. Anne Hathaway Graces Albie Awards 2023 in Low Cut Mint Green and Silver Versace Dress (See Pics).

Anne Hathaway's Stunning 37 Year Old Valentino Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Walsh (@erinwalshstyle)

