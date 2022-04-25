Kate Middleton aka Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wowed fans of the royal family worldwide with her surprise appearance alongside her husband, Prince William aka Duke of Cambridge. The handsome couple was attending Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey, the same venue where their royal wedding was held. The 40-year-old cut an elegant figure in a striking cream coat by Alexander McQueen, a statement piece Kate had previously worn for Princess Charlotte's christening in 2015. The Duchess of Cambridge paired the outfit with a matching hat, black heels and a black purse.

Here's What the Duchess of Cambridge Wore to Anzac Day Services:

The #DukeandDuchessofCambridge at ANZAC day services. #DuchessKate has recycled the Alexander McQueen coat dress she wore to Princess Charlotte's christening 📷PA pic.twitter.com/x3r11hTjmv — Carolyn Durand (@CarolynDurand) April 25, 2022

Official Handle of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Share Photos From The Event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

