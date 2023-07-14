B-town celebs have been beating the heat in style. From sassy bikini wears to chic airport looks, they are setting major fashion goals. And speaking about style, how can we forget Tiku Wed Sheru actress Avneet Kaur, who has set the temperature soaring once again in a bikini! Recently, Avneet shared a couple of purple colour bikini pics on Instagram and could be seen enjoying her time by the pool. Avneet Kaur Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In These Swimwear Pictures From Her Maldives Vacay!.

Check Out Avneet's Sexy Instagram Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)