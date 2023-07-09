The much-awaited trailer of the film Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor was released today. The duo made a stunning impression with their fashionable attire. Janhvi Kapoor turned heads in a neon green saree paired with a blue blouse, showcasing her impeccable sense of style. With her charismatic presence, she looked effortlessly sexy as ever. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan opted for an all-white suit ensemble, exuding pure sophistication and dapper vibes. The trailer has generated immense excitement among audiences. Bawaal is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 21. Bawaal Trailer: Netizens Confused With Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Romantic Movie With Unexpected Hitler Twist!

Check Out The Pictures Here:

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor creating the Bawaal all across the globe 🔥#BawaalOnPrime pic.twitter.com/n7JDIseQKi — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) July 9, 2023

