Twitter is filled with mixed reactions to Nitesh Tiwari's romantic film Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The trailer came out on Sunday and left many questioning the comparison between a love story to World War 2. Similar questions were raised after the release of the film teaser too. In the film, Varun portrays a small-town man who finds himself in an unexpected marriage with Janhvi Kapoor's character. Despite their differences, the couple embarks on a journey to Europe, immersing themselves in historically significant cities like Paris that were once at the heart of World War II. The trailer intriguingly uses the historical backdrop as a recurring motif, with the characters referencing a metaphorical 'world war within' that adds depth and complexity to their relationship. Bawaal Trailer: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Upcoming Prime Video Film Showcases Complexities in Romantic Relationship (Watch Video).

Check Out The Reactions Here:

Did... they... just... use... Hitler... as... a... metaphor... for... human... greed...??? Yeah... No thoughts head empty about #BawaalTrailer Also the only thing worse than this dialogue was it's delivery... I can't ffs SOMEBODY GET JAHNVI KAPOOR A DAMN COACH STAT!😭 https://t.co/osbUxhpIj5 pic.twitter.com/0IyqPjhShS — Abi #SaveTrialAndError (@abs19931) July 9, 2023

Check Out The Trailer Here:

