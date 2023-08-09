Rakul Preet Singh keeps on raising the fashion standards with her latest looks. Recently the actress shared pictures of her ethnic look on Instagram. Rakul Preet Singh can be seen wearing a golden sharara set designed by Ritika Mirchandani. She looked absolutely stunning in a golden embellished top and a matching sharara. Rakul completed the ensemble with contrasting green earrings and a simple wavy hairdo. She captioned her post, “ There is beauty in simplicity [sic]”. Queen Move! Rakul Preet Singh Spells Glam in Sequin Crop Top and Flowy Checkered Skirt and Dupatta (View Pics).

See Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)