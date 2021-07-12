Supermodel, Bella Hadid, never fails to surprise the fashion pundits with her jaw-dropping and stunning style statement. And Cannes seems to be her favourite platform to showcase her impeccable fashion sense. In her debut red carpet appearance in 2016, Bella took everyone by surprise walking in a custom Alexandre Vauthier Couture gown hip-high-slit and plunging neckline. And cut to 2021, the 24-year-old is sending fashion world into a tizzy with this risque Schiaparelli Haute Couture! It is a black frontless gown, with Bella Hadid covering her bosom with a statement golden lung-shaped necklace decorated with rhinestone. Cannes 2021 Red Carpet: Bella Hadid Puts On a Stunning Display in Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Gown at The Film Festival (View Pics).

It is a long-sleeved dress in wool crepe with a low-cut neckline, and a gilded brass necklace in the shape of trompe l’œil lungs adorned with rhinestones.

Check Out The Post on Bella Hadid's Gown by Schiaparelli:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Schiaparelli (@schiaparelli)

