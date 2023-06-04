Black gowns simply don't go out of style, no matter what time or trends may suggest. History has seen some of the most iconic black dresses find iconic status; be it Audrey Hepburn's black dress in Breakfast At Tiffany's, Angelina Jolie's thigh baring gown on the red carpet or Beyonce's thigh-high slit dress. Recently, the American pop-singer set the internet on fire after she shared pictures of herself in long black body-hugging dress with a plunging neckline, long dazzling earrings and minimal make-up very. We simply can't get over it. Selena Gomez Attends Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour Concert in Paris! Fans Scream With Joy on Seeing the Singer at the Event (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Beyoncé in new photos for the #RenaissanceWorldTour. pic.twitter.com/GV4nQXPItW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 4, 2023

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

