Bhumi Pednekar has shared some gorgeous pictures of her on social media. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a uniquely draped white saree with thigh-high slit and pearl detailing. Bhumi looks absolutely beautiful in the sleeveless blouse with pearl straps. She styled her sleek hair in a bun and opted for a glam makeup look with highlighted cheeks, nude lipstick shade, winged eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes and shimmery eye shadow. She accessorised the look with a broad-beaded choker necklace. "Neeche Ishq Hai, Oopar Rab Hai, Inn Dono Ke Beech Main Sab Hai [sic]," Bhumi Pednekar added in the caption of the Instagram post. Nushrratt Bharuccha Looks Glamorous in Sleeveless White Corset Dress With Thigh-High Slit (View Pics).

Here's Bhumi Pednekar's Style:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)