BLACKPINK's Jennie and her looks from Cannes Film Festival 2023 have created quite a stir on social media. The K-Pop Star has shared some really cute pictures from Paris where she is seen posing in stunning black outfits. In one of the pictures, Jennie is seen wearing a strapless black dress with braided hair styled with a bow. Jennie wears a cute little black dress with a sleek hairstyle in her other look from Cannes Film Festival 2023. BLACKPINK's Jennie Is The Most Mentioned Person On Twitter During Cannes 2023 - Reports.

BLACKPINK's Jennie at Cannes Film Festival 2023:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

BLACKPINK's Jennie in Cute Black Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

BLACKPINK's Jennie's Fashion at Cannes 2023:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

