BLACKPINK's members always have something new for their fans! Be it their looks or a new song, the BLINKS never get a day off. BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim is known for her minimalistic outfits and this time her casual look is sure to fall for! In a recent Instagram post, the K-Pop star could be seen chilling in not-so-formal yet stylish outfit that featured a white sweater paired with black trousers to give a perfect vibe for the day! Check out Jennie's hot-chic look below! BLACKPINK’s Lisa Looks Gorgeous in All-Black Ensemble As She Appears for CELINE Men’s S/S 2023 Fashion Show in Paris! (View Pics)

View Pics of BLACKPINK's Jennie Who is Nailing The Casual Look Like Anything:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

