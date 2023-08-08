BLACKPINK's Jennie has shared some gorgeous pictures of her on social media. The K-pop idol took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in white outfits. Jennie is seen in a white short-sleeved t-shirt with a pink ribbon graphic paired with a white bodycon short skirt. She styled the look with a pink jacket and is also seen carrying a pink bag. In another look, Jennie is seen in a floral-printed white dress paired with a matching cardigan. She is seen posing with a pink sipper bottle in one of the pictures. BLACKPINK's Lisa Stuns in Black and Pink Mini Dresses With a Lot of Gold! K-Pop Idol Shares Stylish Looks From Vietnam Concert.

Check Jennie's Style Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)