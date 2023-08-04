BLACKPINK's Lisa has shared some stunning photos of her on social media. The K-pop idol took to her Instagram handle to share stylish pictures of her from her Vietnam concert. Lisa looks absolutely stunning in a black and gold mini dress with a black furry design on its sleeves. She styled her hair with cute double ponytails. In another look, Lisa is seen in a shimmery pink mini dress with a golden design on it. In one of the mirror selfies, Lisa is seen rocking an embellished beige outfit with a fringes pattern on the attire. "Thank you vietnam [sic]," Lisa captioned the beautiful post. BLACKPINK's Lisa Strikes a Pose in Striped Black and Silver Pantsuit, Check Stylish Pictures of K-Pop Star.

Check Lisa's Style Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

