BLACKPINK's Jisoo left no stones unturned when it came to creating a fashionable statement for Dior's show at Paris Fashion Week. The K-pop singer kept it stylish in black strapless mini dress and fish-net leggings. The bubble bottom of the gorgeous dress amped it up like anything! She ditched the accessories to stun with blushed cheeks and red lips. View pics of the Korean star in the stunning ensemble which helped her cut a sexy yet elegant figure at the star-studded show! BLACKPINK’s Rose Slays in Black Body-Hugging Dress As She Puts Her Stylish Foot Forward at Paris Fashion Week; View Pics

View Pics of BLACKPINK's Jisoo in Black Strapless Mini Dress at Paris Fashion Week:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

