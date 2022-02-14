Blackpink's Jisoo aka Kim Ji-soo has a casual, cozy, and yet oh-so-hot fashion sense. As the world is decked up in red and lovebirds celebrate Valentine's Day today, Jisoo decided to visually treat BLINKS with exquisite posts on Instgram. The lead singer of the girl band group posted a slew of pictures in two slots. Jisoo is seen in a jet black cozy attire with a sweet heart-shaped sling. The fashion savant is also holding a huge bouquet of white roses with a big grim which is as beautiful as the roses. Valentine’s Day 2022 Messages: Sweet Quotes, HD Images, SMS and Wishes To Celebrate the Day of Love.

So Alluring!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

Her Beauty Is Incomparable

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

Happy Valentine’s Day 2022 Greetings: Sweet Quotes on Love, Wishes and Images for the Day of Romance

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)