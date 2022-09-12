Lisa and her trendy fashion has got to be the inspiration for many who love being up-to-date with their style. Recently, the BLACKPINK star dropped pics in very cool and comfy outfit that made her look all peppy and cheerful. Lalisa wore a black cami crop top and styled it with light-blue oversized shirt and baggy trousers. The K-pop star made fans fall in love with her casual-chic style and lovely selfies. Take a look at her recent Instagram pics below. BLACKPINK Girls Look Dramatic in Concept Photos for New Album ‘Born Pink’, View Beautiful Pics of Lisa, Rose, Jisoo and Jennie!

BLACKPINK's Lisa in Cami Crop Top and Shirt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)