BLACKPINK released the first concept photos for the girl group's second full-length album, Born Pink, that will release on September 16 at 1 pm KST. The K-pop stars looked marvellous in their individual posters that featured all of them in black! Be it Lisa's dramatic headgear or Rose and Jisoo's regal nails, the girl gang ensured that they create magic with their edgy looks for the new album. Check out beautiful pics of Lisa, Rose, Jisoo and Jennie! BLACKPINK’s Lisa Becomes First Solo Artist To Win Best K-pop Award for Her Album ‘Lalisa’

View Pics of BLACKPINK's Lisa in Concept Photo for Born Pink

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLΛƆKPIИK (@blackpinkofficial)

BLACKPINK's Rose and Her Magic!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLΛƆKPIИK (@blackpinkofficial)

BLACKPINK's Jennie Looks Chic!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLΛƆKPIИK (@blackpinkofficial)

BLACKPINK's Jisoo FTW!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLΛƆKPIИK (@blackpinkofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)