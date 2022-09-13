BLACKPINK's Lisa and her out-of-the-box fashion has always stunned fans, no matter what! This time, the K-pop singer got herself a quirky look that reminded us of anime character. Her half-up space bun hairstyle and dramatic ensemble are a proof that she is no less than the cute cartoon characters. From her blushed cheeks to her multi-coloured pants, everything just looked magical on the Korean singer. View latest pics of Lalisa below. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Is Cool and Comfy in Cami Crop Top and Shirt As She Poses in Style in Recent Instagram Pics

BLACKPINK's Lisa in Anime Character-Like Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)