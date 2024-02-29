BLACKPINK member Jisoo, who represents Dior, recently appeared fashionable at the brand’s ready-to-wear autumn-winter 2024 collection showcase during Paris Fashion Week. The singer and actress, known for her trendsetting style, shared chic photos on her Instagram account. In the pictures, she can be seen donning a classy Dior jacket while flaunting her braided hair. Adding a touch of sophistication, Jisoo accessorised her look with transparent and stylish glasses. The images also capture her holding a Dior bag, completing her elegant ensemble. Jisoo playfully captioned her post, "Selfie time with my new @Dior," showcasing her love for the luxury fashion brand. Jisoo is definitely stealing the spotlight with her style and cute looks. Isn't she? BLACKPINK's Jisoo Launches Her Solo Agency BLISSOO, Unveils Official Website.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🪐 (@sooyaaa__)

