The ongoing Cannes Film Festival is seeing a lot of Indian talents making their country proud on the international soil. Having said that, while we saw many actresses in gowns, minis and more at the event, it was Aditi Rao Hydari who opted for an organza Sabyasachi six-yard in shade white at Cannes 2022 and turned heads. Not to miss, her neatly tied bun, red lips and statement neckpiece. Simple yet stunning! Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Slays Red Carpet in Louis Vuitton's Scarlet Gown For Day 3 of The Film Festival (View Pics).

Aditi Rao Hydari in Sabysachi:

